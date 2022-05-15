Dennis D. Clark

January 19, 1943-May 8, 2022

WATERLOO-Dennis D. Clark, 79, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home in Naples, Florida.

Dennis was born on January 19, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth and Marie Nielsen Clark and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1961. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict stationed on the USS Malloy. Following his military service Dennis attended UNI.

He started at Chamberlain Manufacturing in the Electrical Department and worked his way up to division President until its closing in 1994. From there he founded DC Industries a contract manufacturer in Waterloo.

Dennis married Susan Farris; they later divorced. He then married Charisse Mishler Faris.

Dennis was a Past Exalted Ruler and Trustee Chair for Waterloo Elks Lodge 290; past Board Chair of the YMCA of Black Hawk County and Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare of Iowa. He was a member of the board of directors of Schoitz Health Resources, Wheaton-Franciscan Services Inc., Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, and Junior Achievement. Dennis was instrumental in founding the Otto Schoitz Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, Charisse of Waterloo; son, Christopher P. (Nichole) Clark of Montrose, PA; daughter, Kelly A. (Joseph) Kowzan of Pella; bonus son, Blake (Holly) Faris of Eagen, MN; seven grandchildren, Jordan Clark, Shale Bardo, Allee, Hailey, and Evan Kowzan, and Lily and Alexa Faris.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents.

Services: 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo. Burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo with military rites by the United States Navy Funeral Honor Detail, VFW Post 1623 and American Legion Post 138.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials may be directed to YMCA of Black Hawk County. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com