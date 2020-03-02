Dennis D. Athey

(1930-2020)

OELWEIN — Dennis Duane Athey, 89, of Oelwein, died Saturday, Feb. 29, at home.

He was born March 21, 1930, in Quamba, Minn., son of Paul and Carolyn Athey. He married Pauline Elizabeth Theis on Dec. 1, 1951, in Mora, Minn. Dennis went into the Navy and served from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War. After returning home he was employed at Rath Packing Co., worked as a painter and was engaged in farming.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and served on the Board of Elders, and was a member of the Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552 of Fairbank.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: three sons David (Dixie) of Waterloo, Ronald (Deb) of Oelwein, and Michael (Dawn) of La Porte City; a daughter, Diane (Chris) Leeman of Tripoli; and 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Pauline; an infant daughter, Danette; an infant son, Brian; his parents; two brothers, Adrian and Daryl; three sisters, Naomi, Lorna and Maxine; and a grandson, Adam Bartels.