WATERLOO — Dennis Craig Johnson, 71, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died at Bickford Cottages, Cedar Falls, on Saturday, December 15, 2018.

He was born May 11, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Herbert Nelson and Marie Fox Johnson and graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1965. He served 6 years with the Iowa Army National Guard Reserves.

He began his career at the age of 12 in the family business, Dixie Cream Donut Shop, later known as Johnson’s Bakery. Dennis retired in 2013 as a Master Baker having won many awards through the Iowa Bakers Association.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Waterloo.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Teesha (Ricki) Peters, Waterloo; son, Dennis C. II (Amy) Johnson, Minneapolis, MN; his “like-a-son” nephew, Drew Collins, Evansdale; 4 grandchildren: Kat, Noah, Chase and Madi; 2 sisters, Phyllis (Al) Harreld, Yucaipa, CA and Sharon (Mike) King, Elk Run Heights; an aunt, Joyce Rogers, Winchester, KY; 3 nephews, Marty (Diana) Collins, Tripoli, Michael (Julie) Harreld, Germantown, TN, John (Judith) Harreld, Guerneville, CA; 2 nieces, Kelly Sue (Danny) Davis, Belleville, MI and Christine Collins, Lake Orion, MI; and his black lab, Zeke.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a great niece, Elizabeth June Marie Collins.

Memorial Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Waterloo

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post No. 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post No. 19 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ANGELS PARK, c/o Security State Bank, 3600 Lafayette Road, Evansdale 50707.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

