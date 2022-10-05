January 25, 1944-October 1, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dennis Charles Seyffer, 78, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Dennis was born January 25, 1944 in Beaman, Iowa to the late C. Harry and Alice Anna (Edwards) Seyffer. Dennis attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated in 1968. There he also met his future wife, Pamela Talley.

Dennis loved spending time with his grandkids and family, and working on the farm. In his free time, he relaxed by working on his tractors or his beloved 1963 Corvette.

Dennis was a career farmer and salesperson; working for Burroughs Corporation, Matt Parrott & Sons, and later owned his own business, Denny’s Business Forms Plus.

Dennis is survived by his children, daughter, Kris Johnson (Paul) of McKinney, TX, sons, Brad Seyffer (Julie) of McKinney, TX, and Tony Seyffer of Cedar Falls; and grandchildren, Janae, Ashley, Nicholas and Matthew. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Pam.

Visitation will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 9th at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, followed by a memorial service at 3:00pm. Memorials may be directed to Exceptional Persons, Inc https://www.episervice.org/you-can-help/donate-to-epi/ or Cedar Bend Humane Society https://www.cedarbendhumane.org/donation/planned-giving, both in Waterloo.