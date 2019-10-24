(1945-2019)
WAVERLY — Dennis Carl Schroeder, 73, of Waverly, formerly of Dubuque, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
He was born Dec. 19, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Paul and Norma (Hageman) Schroeder.
Dennis graduated from Denver High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa, graduating in 1968 with his Bachelor of Arts degree and later obtained his master’s in education. He entered the U.S. Army in 1971 and later transferred to the Iowa National Guard. He spent the majority of his teaching career at Dubuque Hempstead High School, starting in 1973 and retiring in 2011. While at Dubuque Hempstead he was department chair of social studies, talented and gifted coordinator, and led the National Council for Economics Team, winning the competition in 2002, second place in 2001 and 2005, and third place in 2004.
He had been a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Survived by: his brother, Jim Schroeder of Cedar Falls; and six nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Private graveside services: will be held at St. Peter Cemetery in Denver in November. Dennis has been cremated.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Teaching was his job, passion, and hobby, however, in his spare time he liked spending time outdoors on his farm near Denver.
