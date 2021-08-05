April 13, 1953-March 30, 2021

WATERLOO0-Dennis C. Nissen, 67, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, March 30, at home from Stage 4 lung cancer and other health issues.

He was born April 13, 1953, in Waterloo, the son of Harry and Rose Marie Finn Nissen. Dennis met the love of his life at the Black Hawk Rollerdome. He married Lanita Hemmen on August 7, 1993, at Aplington First Reformed Church.

Dennis attended Waterloo East High School and worked at several businesses with the last being Bertch Cabinets until disability because of his health. He was a lifetime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a regular attendee (with Lanita) at Grace Reformed Church. He was a member of the University Cruiser Car Club. He enjoyed doing everything with Lanita especially playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles. He had a fun sense of humor.

Survivors include: his wife of 27 years, Lanita of Waterloo; his brother, Russ Nissen of Waterloo, and his sister, Teri Matson of Waterloo; his brother-in-law, Verlyn (Kay) Hemmen of Eagan, MN; his aunt, Lorraine George of Waterloo and several cousins, nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister-in-law, Mary Nissen; his mother-in-law, Lenora Hemmen; several uncles, aunts, and cousins.