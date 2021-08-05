April 13, 1953-March 30, 2021
WATERLOO0-Dennis C. Nissen, 67, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, March 30, at home from Stage 4 lung cancer and other health issues.
He was born April 13, 1953, in Waterloo, the son of Harry and Rose Marie Finn Nissen. Dennis met the love of his life at the Black Hawk Rollerdome. He married Lanita Hemmen on August 7, 1993, at Aplington First Reformed Church.
Dennis attended Waterloo East High School and worked at several businesses with the last being Bertch Cabinets until disability because of his health. He was a lifetime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a regular attendee (with Lanita) at Grace Reformed Church. He was a member of the University Cruiser Car Club. He enjoyed doing everything with Lanita especially playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles. He had a fun sense of humor.
Survivors include: his wife of 27 years, Lanita of Waterloo; his brother, Russ Nissen of Waterloo, and his sister, Teri Matson of Waterloo; his brother-in-law, Verlyn (Kay) Hemmen of Eagan, MN; his aunt, Lorraine George of Waterloo and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister-in-law, Mary Nissen; his mother-in-law, Lenora Hemmen; several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Services: 1 pm Saturday, August 7, at Grace Reformed Church. Public visitation from 4—7 pm Friday, August 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed Grace Reformed Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.