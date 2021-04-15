March 26, 1945-April 12, 2021
WATERLOO-Dennis C. Caldwell, 76 of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Monday, April 12, 2021. He was born on March 26, 1945, in Waterloo, IA, son of Buster and Dorothy Burkett Caldwell. He graduated from East High School in 1963. Dennis served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, receiving an Honorable Discharge. He married Judith Marshall; they later divorced. Later, he married Reba Hill, they later divorced. Dennis worked as a department store manager for Sears and Roebuck for 30 years until his retirement in 1999. He is survived by his children: Craig (Carolyn) Caldwell‚ Kansas City‚ MO; Wardell (Michele) Hooks‚ Kansas City‚ MO, and Shawna (Damon) Roath‚ Kansas City‚ MO. Eleven grandchildren, and seven greatgrandchildren. Two sisters, Mariah Askew‚ Lake Cormorant‚ MS., and Bobbie Jean Frazier‚ Memphis‚ TN. Brother, James Strong, Waterloo. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother: Philip Caldwell Sr.
Funeral Services: 11:00 AM Monday, April 19, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo with military rites by the United States Air Force and the Evansdale AmVets. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 11:00AM Monday, April 19, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more info: www.locke funeralhome.com.
