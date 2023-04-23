August 30, 1948-March 27, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Dennis Bruce Reimer, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born August 30, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Melvin and Viola (Barth) Reimer. He graduated from State College High School in 1966. He then attended the University of Northern Iowa where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Math in 1970 and Master’s Degree in Communication Media in 1977. On May 26, 1979, he was united in marriage to Janet Smith in Cedar Falls. He was employed with the Information Technology department at UNI for 47 years before his retirement in 2019.

Denny greatly enjoyed his more than 20 years as a video assistant with the UNI football team. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, keeping busy with projects of all types, and above all spending time with his family.

Denny is survived by his wife; daughters, Kristy (Sam Whitaker) Reimer of Salt Lake City, UT, and Laurie (Shaun Clark) Reimer of Burnsville, MN; grandchildren: Hayden and Elodie Whitaker, and Cristina Clark; brother-in-law, Mike Butler of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, JoAnn Butler.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation one hour prior to services at church. Inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls, UNI Foundation, Panther Scholarship Club, University of Iowa Cancer Development Fund, or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com