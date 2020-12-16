October 4, 1952-December 13, 2020

Denise “Dee” Bolhuis, 68, of Clarksville, Iowa passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Allen Memorial in Waterloo with her husband and daughters by her side.

Denise Ellen Bolhuis was born on October 4, 1952, the daughter of Robert Harris and Nora (Plummer) Hanlin in Waterloo, IA. She graduated from Aplington High School in 1971. On October 24, 1990, she was united in marriage to Garry Bolhuis in Waverly, IA. Dee was employed at Farm Bureau Bremer County for 20 years until the time of her death.

Many will remember Dee as a social, fun loving, warm person who never met a stranger. She lived life to the fullest and did so every day. She had a passion for horses, Hy-Vee cake, decorating/painting, traveling, tubing trips with family and friends, annual road trips for flowers in the spring and summer deck parties. She especially loved her weekend getaways with Garry and she enjoyed attending Church with her husband at Peace United Church of Christ.

Her warm smile and infectious laugh could brighten the gloomiest day and will be missed by all.