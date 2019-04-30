Denise A. Liddle

(1953-2019)
WAVERLY — Denise Ann Liddle, 65, of Waverly, died Sunday, April 28, at the farm in Clarksville.
She was born Nov. 17, 1953, in Mason City, daughter of Maurice and Kathleen (Schrage-Cohn) Elliott.
She graduated from Postville High School in 1972 and the University of Northern Iowa. She worked for John Dutchers Glass and Paint, Access Inc. and most recently Waverly-Shell Rock School as a paraeducator for the past 10 years.
Survived by: her associate, Al Nieman of Clarksville; two daughters, Jessie (Morgan) Cowell of Ankeny and Jonnie (Charles) Becker of Ames; two grandchildren, Leah and Riley Becker; her other kids, Joe Williams of Waverly and Corey (Brad) Petersen of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; her mother, Kathleen Cohn of Denver; and her siblings, Maureen Shaner of Sumner, Dan (Lynn) Elliott of Postville, Vickie Burington of Fayette, Angela (Jeff) Lund of Denver and John Elliott of Postville.
Preceded in death by: her father, Maurice Elliott; and her nephew, Nickolas Elliott.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour before services on Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Denise thoroughly enjoyed working with the students. She enjoyed riding her motorcycles and loved the company of her puppy Tory. She was a voracious reader and loved all things Disney. She would open her home to someone in need to help them along their journey of life. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren.
