Denice Jelinek

(1953-2020)

EVANSDALE -- Denice Elaine Jelinek, 66, of Evansdale, formerly of Ackley, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.

She was born Sept. 16, 1953, in Ackley to Verne and Darlene (Noble) Johns.

Denice graduated from high school in Ackley and continued her education at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Morningside College in Sioux City, and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She was employed at Tri-County Head Start, where she retired from.

Survived by: her children, Simon Jelinek, Andrew Jelinek and Jill Jelinek, all of Evansdale; grandchildren, Syriauna, Taysen, Jordan, Ava, Kaden, Skylar, Chase and Bella; a sister, Patricia Johns of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Patrick (Melissa) Rowan of Ames.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Verne Wilbur Johns and Darlene (Noble) Rowan; grandparents Bert and Tina Noble, Allen and Anna Johns; and a brother, Marlin Johns.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. John's United Church in Ackley. TheConrad Chapel of the Anderson Funeral Homes in Conrad is assisting.

Denice enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

