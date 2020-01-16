Denice Jelinek

(1953-2020)
EVANSDALE -- Denice Elaine Jelinek, 66, of Evansdale, formerly of Ackley, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 16, 1953, in Ackley to Verne and Darlene (Noble) Johns.
Denice graduated from high school in Ackley and continued her education at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Morningside College in Sioux City, and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She was employed at Tri-County Head Start, where she retired from.
Survived by: her children, Simon Jelinek, Andrew Jelinek and Jill Jelinek, all of Evansdale; grandchildren, Syriauna, Taysen, Jordan, Ava, Kaden, Skylar, Chase and Bella; a sister, Patricia Johns of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Patrick (Melissa) Rowan of Ames.
Preceded in death by: her parents, Verne Wilbur Johns and Darlene (Noble) Rowan; grandparents Bert and Tina Noble, Allen and Anna Johns; and a brother, Marlin Johns.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. John's United Church in Ackley. TheConrad Chapel of the Anderson Funeral Homes in Conrad is assisting.
Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Denice enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.