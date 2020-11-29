June 3, 1999—November 24, 2020

DeNae Nash, 21, of Ames, formerly of Waterloo, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. DeNae was born on June 3, 1999 in Rock Island, IL, to Jerry Nash and Jaquel Cook.

She graduated from East High School in 2018. DeNae attended Kansas City Community College and was currently attending Des Moines Area Community College playing Women’s Basketball for both schools. DeNae Nash worked at the Wal-Mart Store in Boone.

Anytime DeNae walked into a room she drew in everyone with her radiant smile. She was sassy, spunky, and full of life.

She never met a stranger and was always there to do anything for her friends, family, and coworkers. She was loyal and loving with the most beautiful soul. DeNae loved her family, friends, and cat Piper with all her heart. Although she wasn’t on this earth long, she made an impact on so many people’s lives with a flash of her contagious smile, positive attitude or comforting words. As a final act of selflessness, DeNae donated her organs and tissue so others could live.