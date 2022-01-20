June 17, 1929-January 18, 2022

WAVERLY-Dena M. Tiedt, 92, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Mercy One-Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

Dena Mae Tiedt was born on June 17, 1929, the daughter of Norbert and Florence (Buhr) Ranard at home in Black Hawk county. She was baptized at home on August 18, 1929 and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo on April 2, 1944. She attended school at Waterloo West High School. On August 9, 1946, she was united in marriage to Paul E. Tiedt at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She was a devoted farm wife and homemaker, managed various Clothing Business’s in downtown Waverly and worked and retired from John Deere Implement in Waverly

She enjoyed flowers, shopping, going to flea markets and antiques and collecting many things, especially Boyd Bears.

Survivors are her son James (Michelle) Tiedt of Waverly; daughter, Paula (Larry) Luhring of Waverly; four grandchildren, Lana (Shawn) Luhring-Bailey and Richard (Christine) Luhring, Bob Tiedt and Scott (Kim) Tiedt; six great grandchildren, Macy, Jake, Taylor, Grayson, Liam and Grant; brother, Jay (Jean) Ranard of Tripoli and sister, Dixie (William) Ganske of Sumner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul on August 11, 1995.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Life Church in Waverly with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Tiedt family for a later designation in Dena’s name and online condolences for Dena can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Tiedt family with arrangements. 319-352-1187