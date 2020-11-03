Dena D. Schlamp

November 27, 1933-November 1, 2020

Dena Doreen Schlamp, age 86, of New Hartford, Iowa, was born the daughter of Jelsche and Dena (Kalkwarf) Muller on November 27, 1933, near Buck Grove, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm near Buck Grove, and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1952.

Dena “Doreen” married Richard John Schlamp of New Hartford, on August 8, 1961, at the Methodist Church in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. Dena spent her early working years at Hinson Manufacturing in Waterloo, Iowa, before becoming a full-time homemaker. Dena enjoyed being a mother to six children.

Dena was a member of the New Hartford United Methodist Church. Her hobbies were vegetable and flower gardening and cooking-always trying a new recipe while also cooking traditional family recipes. She loved sewing, creative crafts, painting, quilting, bird watching and home decorating.