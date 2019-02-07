Dena C. Bachman

(1925-2019)
FAIRBANK -- Dena Clarice Bachman, 93, of Fairbank, formerly of New Hampton, died Monday, Feb. 4, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.
She was born Sept. 29, 1925, in Porter, Minn., daughter of Clarence and Della (Ellison) Stone. She married Raymond Bachman on Aug. 23, 1943, in Klemme.
Dena and Raymond owned and operated Bachman Tiling for 40 years, the same business where she had worked with her dad digging tile in by hand. She also worked as a surgical technician and a home health aide for a number of years. She received her GED in 1989.
Survived by: three sons, Larry (Rosemary) of Fairbank, Terry (Amaryllis) of Cedar Falls and Raymond (Roxy) of New Hampton; a daughter, Connie (Joe) Schmitz of Fairbank; 17 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; a sister, Carol Ann (Roger) Nichols of New Brownsville, Texas; and three sisters-in-law, Irene Stone of Wichita, Kan., Janice Bachman of Clear Lake and Vera Bachman of Garner.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Harold, Clyde and Earl Stone; and a sister, Evelyn Helgeson.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hampton, with burial in Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Dena enjoyed flowers, crafts, birds and ice cream. She will be remembered for her kind and compassionate heart, sparkly blue eyes, strength, sass and most of all the love of her family.
