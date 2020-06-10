Demetrius M. Green
Demetrius M. Green

Demetrius M. Green

(1992-2020)

WATERLOO — Demetrius M. Green, 27, of Oxford, Wis., formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 3, in Oxford.

He was born Oct. 10, 1992, in Waterloo, the son of Marcellus Green and Lanita Wilson.

Survivors: his parents, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Kemiah Green of Waterloo; three sisters, Lacoia Green, Kamay Kelly, and Moanna Green; three brothers, Karonduis Kelly, Keyshawn Green, and Demaurion Hall; and grandparents, Willie Wilson and Linda and Roosevelt Johnson.

Preceded in death by: grandmother, Brenda Wilson; grandfather, Ronald Green Sr.; three uncles, Myron Meador, Montez Wilson, and Ronald Green Jr.

Services: Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Services will abide by current COVID-19 restriction.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

