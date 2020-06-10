(1992-2020)
WATERLOO — Demetrius M. Green, 27, of Oxford, Wis., formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 3, in Oxford.
He was born Oct. 10, 1992, in Waterloo, the son of Marcellus Green and Lanita Wilson.
Survivors: his parents, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Kemiah Green of Waterloo; three sisters, Lacoia Green, Kamay Kelly, and Moanna Green; three brothers, Karonduis Kelly, Keyshawn Green, and Demaurion Hall; and grandparents, Willie Wilson and Linda and Roosevelt Johnson.
Preceded in death by: grandmother, Brenda Wilson; grandfather, Ronald Green Sr.; three uncles, Myron Meador, Montez Wilson, and Ronald Green Jr.
Services: Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Services will abide by current COVID-19 restriction.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.