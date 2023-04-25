July 2, 1928-April 22, 2023

GILBERTVILLE–Delphine Ann Blunt, 94 years old, of Jesup, IA, and formerly of Gilbertville, IA, died of natural causes, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 26th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where a Vigil Service will be at 4:00 p.m. with the Rosary immediately following. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Thursday, at the church.

Delphine Ann Meisch was born July 2, 1928, in Gilbertville, IA, the daughter of Phillip W. Meisch and Clara A. (Schmidt) Meisch. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Gilbertville. On June 1, 1948, she was united in marriage to James Francis Blunt in Gilbertville, IA. They made their home in rural Black Hawk County, where they farmed and raised their family. Delphine was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.

Delphine is survived by four daughters, Margaret Hart of Keller, TX, Lu Anne Kinsella of Bethany, OK, Joan (Mike) Campisi of Gretna NE, Patricia (Matt) Goodwin of Des Moines, IA; two sons, Dennis (Chris) Blunt of Eagle Center, IA, John (Laurie) Blunt of Ladysmith, WI; one daughter-in-law, Julie Blunt, of Jesup, IA; 25 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Francis Blunt; one daughter, Sarah (Tom) Riley; two sons, Richard Blunt, James Patrick Blunt; one grandson, Austin Brewer; one sister, Regina Mangrich; one brother, Joseph Meisch; and son-in-law, Steve Hart.

Memorials directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Online condolences posted at www.White-MtHope.com

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.