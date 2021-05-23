September 21, 1917-May 19, 2021

EVANSDALE-Delpha M. Gronoski, 103, of Evansdale, died on Wed., May 19, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes at Cedar Falls. She was born on Sept. 21, 1917 in Fairbank, IA, the daughter of William and Ida Mueller Huebner.

Delpha married Anthony Gronoski May 22, 1935 in Galena, IL. He preceded her in death in 1999. She worked for Powers Man., Hinson Man., and retired after 44 years from Rath Packing. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evansdale. She loved crafts and sewing, decorating cakes and gardening.

Survived by: daughters, Doris McSherry‚ Campbell‚ CA, Arlene (Jack) Stoneman‚ Libertyville‚ IL; sons, Jerry (Sharon) Gronoski‚ Evansdale, and Dale (Shelly) Gronoski‚ Raymond; and son-in-law, Allen Weed‚ Tuscon‚ AZ. 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren and 1 great, great, great granddaughter. Delpha is preceded in death by parents, husband Anthony, daughter Carol Weed, son-in-law, Joe McSherry; twin brothers Russell and Robert in infancy; brothers, Harold and Lorraine Huebner; sisters Amelia “Molly” Barker, Mae Van Riper, and Eulalia Mitchell; granddaughter Dorilin Nordman; and great great granddaughter Kylee Rae Fowler.

Services: 10:30 AM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.