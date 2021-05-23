September 21, 1917-May 19, 2021
EVANSDALE-Delpha M. Gronoski, 103, of Evansdale, died on Wed., May 19, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes at Cedar Falls. She was born on Sept. 21, 1917 in Fairbank, IA, the daughter of William and Ida Mueller Huebner.
Delpha married Anthony Gronoski May 22, 1935 in Galena, IL. He preceded her in death in 1999. She worked for Powers Man., Hinson Man., and retired after 44 years from Rath Packing. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evansdale. She loved crafts and sewing, decorating cakes and gardening.
Survived by: daughters, Doris McSherry‚ Campbell‚ CA, Arlene (Jack) Stoneman‚ Libertyville‚ IL; sons, Jerry (Sharon) Gronoski‚ Evansdale, and Dale (Shelly) Gronoski‚ Raymond; and son-in-law, Allen Weed‚ Tuscon‚ AZ. 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren and 1 great, great, great granddaughter. Delpha is preceded in death by parents, husband Anthony, daughter Carol Weed, son-in-law, Joe McSherry; twin brothers Russell and Robert in infancy; brothers, Harold and Lorraine Huebner; sisters Amelia “Molly” Barker, Mae Van Riper, and Eulalia Mitchell; granddaughter Dorilin Nordman; and great great granddaughter Kylee Rae Fowler.
Services: 10:30 AM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.
Visitation: 3 to 6 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery
Memorials directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church and NewAldaya Lifescapes.
visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.