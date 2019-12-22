(1929-2019)
WAVERLY — Deloris I. Laube, 90, of Waverly, died Thursday, Dec. 19, at Waverly Health Center.
She was born July 14, 1929, on the family farm in Strand, daughter of Elmer and Myrtle (Larson) Peterson. She graduated from Rockwell High School in 1946. On June 5, 1949, she married John W. Laube at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Rockwell. They made their home in Waverly.
Deloris graduated from Wartburg College with a two-year and later a four-year elementary teacher’s degree in 1965. In 1972, she received a master’s degree in developmental reading from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Her teaching career began in a rural school in Cerro Gordo County, and she also taught in public schools in Osage and Nashua. Deloris was a teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School for 33 years, retiring in 1991, but continued tutoring and with co-workers. In 1991, she helped initiate an after-school program at St. Paul’s where she was a member and belonged to the Bowman Circle. In 1953 and 1965 she received commissions as an educator in the American Lutheran Church. In 1977 she was commissioned as an associate in ministry in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
She was a member of Wartburg Women’s Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, Bremer County Genealogical and Historical Societies, Friends of the Waverly Library, and Sons of Norway where she served in various offices and committees.
Survivors: three daughters, Lora Laube of Wrangell, Alaska, JoAnn Laube of Spirit Lake, and Paula (Jeffrey) Hemingson of Waverly; four grandchildren, Katelyn (Elliot) Engh of Ames, Danielle (Chris) Todden of Lawrence, Kan., Tyler (Hannah) Hemingson of Sioux City, and Dawson Brown of Spirit Lake; a great-grandchild on the way; a brother, Lon Peterson of Rockwell; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband, John; her parents; three brothers, Wesley Peterson, Merle Peterson, and Roger Peterson; two sisters, Della Smith and Rowena Bowen; a brother-in-law, Norman Smith; three sisters-in-law, Arvetta Peterson, Louise Peterson, and Kendra Peterson; and three nephews.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
