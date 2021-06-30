CEDAR FALLS-Deloris “Dode” Irene Nieman, age 95, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed into eternity on June 27, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born October 15, 1925, to Glenn Harold Dunlap and Mary Minerva (Riggle) Dunlap in Corwith, Iowa. Dode was the middle child of three daughters. After graduation from Corwith High School, she attended Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa), obtaining a teaching certificate in 1945. She taught kindergarten in Parkersburg, Iowa from 1945-7. In 1945 she married Kenneth Leroy Nieman in Corwith, and together they raised five children. In 1961 she returned to teaching, and taught 1st and 3rd grade at Lincoln School in Cedar Falls. In 1970, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education at the same time as her daughter, Jo Ellen. She retired from teaching in 1987. Deloris and Ken were avid square dancers for decades, dancing locally and at state and national square dance conventions. She was an avid reader, a life-long learner, an accomplished seamstress and needle worker. Dode and Ken volunteered at several non-profit organizations e.g. Brain Injury of Iowa, Hearst Center in Cedar Falls in addition to church organizations which resulted in both being recognized by Governor Terry Branstad with The Governor’s Award for Volunteerism.