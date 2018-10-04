ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Deloris B. Boston, 91, of Elk Run Heights, died on Saturday, Sept. 29, at NorthCrest Specialty Care, Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Dumont, daughter of Claus and Anna (Weichers) Miller. She married Richard B. “Dick” Boston on July 16, 1949, in Cedar Falls; he died April 23, 2016.
Deloris graduated from Dunkerton High School. She was a homemaker but also sold Avon for several years.
She was a former member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Survived by: two sons, Kim (Mary Beth) Boston of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Troy (Christy) Boston of Oskaloosa; a daughter, Questeen (Allan) Read of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Judith Boston of Elk Run Heights; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Henry Miller of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; two sons, Bobby Boston in infancy and Queston Boston; a sister, Dorothy Ackerson; a brother, Donald Miller; and two nephews.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Garden View Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Garden View Chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Deloris and Dick loved dancing, fishing and traveling all across the United States. She enjoyed working with crafts, making Christmas ornaments and crocheting. Deloris had a zest for life and her smile could brighten any room. She was known for her kindness and everyone she met loved her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.