Deloris B. Boston

Deloris B. Boston

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Deloris B. Boston, 91, of Elk Run Heights, died on Saturday, Sept. 29, at NorthCrest Specialty Care, Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Dumont, daughter of Claus and Anna (Weichers) Miller. She married Richard B. “Dick” Boston on July 16, 1949, in Cedar Falls; he died April 23, 2016.

Deloris graduated from Dunkerton High School. She was a homemaker but also sold Avon for several years.

She was a former member of Calvary United Methodist Church.

Survived by: two sons, Kim (Mary Beth) Boston of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Troy (Christy) Boston of Oskaloosa; a daughter, Questeen (Allan) Read of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Judith Boston of Elk Run Heights; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Henry Miller of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; two sons, Bobby Boston in infancy and Queston Boston; a sister, Dorothy Ackerson; a brother, Donald Miller; and two nephews.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Garden View Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Garden View Chapel.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Deloris and Dick loved dancing, fishing and traveling all across the United States. She enjoyed working with crafts, making Christmas ornaments and crocheting. Deloris had a zest for life and her smile could brighten any room. She was known for her kindness and everyone she met loved her.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deloris B. Boston (1926-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments