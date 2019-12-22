Delores Stealy

(1931-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Delores M. (Rue) Stealy, 88, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of natural causes.
She was born July 23, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of Clarence and Beatrice Johnson Rue. On March 4, 1950, she married Paul V. Stealy Jr. at Linden United Methodist Church.
Delores graduated from East High in 1949. She worked in the nursing field for 40 years at Schoitz Memorial Hospital (Covenant).
Survived by: three daughters, Paula (Pat) Mott of Evansdale, Laurie Stealy of Waterloo, and Merrijo (Joe) Dumer of Evansdale; nine grandchildren, Alison Smith, Nicole (Billy) Mott, Jessica (Matt) Worthen, Kenneth Mott, Melissa Payne, Matthew Payne, Jacob (Julie) Dumer, Jordan Dumer, and Jayson Dumer; and 13 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Linden Methodist Church, Waterloo, with burial at Poyner Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.