{{featured_button_text}}
Delores Stealy

Delores Stealy

(1931-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Delores M. (Rue) Stealy, 88, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of natural causes.

She was born July 23, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of Clarence and Beatrice Johnson Rue. On March 4, 1950, she married Paul V. Stealy Jr. at Linden United Methodist Church.

Delores graduated from East High in 1949. She worked in the nursing field for 40 years at Schoitz Memorial Hospital (Covenant).

Survived by: three daughters, Paula (Pat) Mott of Evansdale, Laurie Stealy of Waterloo, and Merrijo (Joe) Dumer of Evansdale; nine grandchildren, Alison Smith, Nicole (Billy) Mott, Jessica (Matt) Worthen, Kenneth Mott, Melissa Payne, Matthew Payne, Jacob (Julie) Dumer, Jordan Dumer, and Jayson Dumer; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Linden Methodist Church, Waterloo, with burial at Poyner Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Stealy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments