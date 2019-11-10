{{featured_button_text}}
Delores Ross

(1931-2019)

HOLLAND — Delores Nanelene (Renken) Ross, 88, of Holland, died Friday, Nov. 8, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

She was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Butler County, daughter of Otto and Nancy (Schoneman) Renken. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949. She married Homer Ross on July 17, 1952, at Parkersburg Congregational Church. They farmed outside of Conrad. They relocated to Holland in 1996, building their own home.

Delores was a member of the Alice Church of God.

Survivors: her husband; two sons, Jim (Pam) Ross of Eldora and Bill (Kim) Ross of Steamboat Rock; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marge Karsjens of Aplington and Ruth (Don) Pulford of the Quad Cities; and a brother, Art Renken of Aplington.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Memorial Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Alice Church of God in rural Conrad; interment will be privately held at Steamboat Rock Cemetery prior to the church service. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Engelkes-Chapel in Grundy Center, and at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials: to the family to be donated to a cause at a later date.

Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Delores held many talents, playing the organ and piano, alongside singing. She loved to paint, painting many nature and outdoor scenes. Delores also enjoyed a good party and drinking a cold Budweiser. She was a very special lady that will be missed dearly by those that knew and loved her.

