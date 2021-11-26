June 14, 1932-November 20, 2021

PETERSON-Delores Raveling, age 89, of Peterson Iowa died on November 20, 2021 at Newaldaya Lifescapes Nursing Home in Cedar Falls Iowa.

Delores Mae Dumkrieger was born on June 14, 1932 to Homer and Bessie (Sas) Dumkrieger of Douglas Township in Clay County Iowa. She grew up on a farm near Royal Iowa. She was confirmed in 1945 at St. John’s Church in Peterson and graduated from Rossie High school in 1949.

In 1950 Delores met Jorden Raveling. They were married on February 25, 1951 at St. John’s Church. They were blessed with three children; Larry, Loni and Lori. Delores and Jordy were privileged to celebrate 47 years of marriage in 1998.

Along with raising the children, maintaining the home and helping on the farm, Delores worked part-time at the Peterson Light Office as a bookkeeper. She was a member the Congregational Church in Peterson and active in Women’s Fellowship and Circle 4. Dee spoke fondly of the annual Smorgasbord. She was also a member of the Peterson Variety Club.

Delores was a humble woman with a servant’s heart. There was nothing she would not do for her family. She was an excellent cook and could be counted on to supply food for any occasion. She always had the coffee pot on and a sweet snack ready for anyone who could stop in for “a quick cup.” Many good times were had around her kitchen table. Delores enjoyed going down for coffee in the morning with the town ladies at Sue’s.

In 2012, Delores moved to the Newaldaya Lifescapes Nursing Home to be close to her daughter Lori. She enjoyed Sunday lunches at Lori’s, going out for supper, trips for cupcakes and pie. One of her favorite activities was going to 4 Queens for a chocolate ice cream cone and a drive around town looking at flowers. Delores made many friends while at Newaldaya. She would arrive early at mealtime to enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation with her dear friend Shorty. A special thank you to her family at Newaldaya for the love and care they gave “Little Dee” while she was in Cedar Falls.

Delores is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lori and Mark Roberts of Cedar Falls IA, daughter-in-law Linda Raveling of Omaha NE and daughter-in-law Mary Raveling of Storm Lake IA. Grandchildren Jessica (Paul) Zulkosky and Jenny (Kayle) Anderson of Omaha NE, Brad (fiancé Danielle) Raveling of Rock Rapids IA and Tony Raveling of Storm Lake IA, Sara (Dave) Rue of Cedar Fall IA and Kevin (Lie) Roberts of Seattle WA. Great grandchildren Jorden and Ella Rue, Ethan, Cade, Mason and Camden Zulkosky, Hadley and Emmy Anderson and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jordy, sons Larry and Loni, sister Gertrude Phillips and husband Pat, brothers Leroy Dumkrieger and wife Gene and John Dumkrieger and wife Joyce.

