(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Delores Mae Michaels, 88, of the Western Home Communities, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Martin Health Center.
She was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Earl and Marvel (Call) Stuber. She married George Michaels on March 4, 1949, in Waterloo.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School and was employed as a cafeteria worker for the Waterloo Public Schools. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband, of the Western Home Communities; five daughters, Deborah Edwards of Hudson, Toni (Dale) Benda of La Porte City, Kim (Ted) Nicholas of Denver, Tina (Jim) Rowe of La Porte City and Jamie Michaels of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a son, Jeff; a sister, Patricia Hinde; and two brothers, Russell and Charles Stuber.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Garden of Memories, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.
