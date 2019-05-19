Delores M. Schauls

(1937-2019)
WATERLOO — Delores Marie Schauls, 82, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born April 3, 1937, in Waukon, daughter of Urban and Lillian Howes Magner. She married Norman John Schauls on Sept. 28, 1957, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, at West Ridge near Waukon.
She graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic High School and then worked at the Waukon State Bank. Delores and Norman farmed near Lansing before moving to Waterloo in 1961. Delores was a homemaker and was a clerk at Goodwill.
Survivors include: two sons, Mark (Berdell) Schauls and Mike Schauls, both of Waterloo; three daughters, Maureen (Greg) Bazan and Madonna (Joe) Morrison, both of Waterloo, and Marjean (Bob) Taylor of Flagstaff, Ariz.; 17 grandchildren, Kyle (Jessica), Jeremiah (Jennifer), April, Zach, Nathan, Chris, Saleena (Chase), Adam, Dan, Jacob (Emily), Dave, Kenneth, Kathleen, Tyler, Tony, Lindsey, Caleb; 12 great-grandchildren, Casey, Josie, Jaylynn, Preston, Keelan, Elaina, Gideon, Finley, Lillian, John, Lincoln and Theodore; two sisters, Kay Mettille of Lansing and Lorraine Drew of Waukon; three brothers Jim, Frank and Larry (Julie) Magner, all of Waukon; and a sister-in-law, Janet Fredrickson of Moline, Ill.
Preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Mary Ann; a grandson, Scott Schauls; a great-grandson, Gabriel McNorton; her husband and parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway Avenue, and for an hour before services at the church. Services will be lived streamed at blessedsacramentwaterloo.org.
Memorials: may be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Delores enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was active in the school and church community of Blessed Sacrament as the wife of a deacon. Delores and Norman traveled across the United States and Europe visiting relatives while doing genealogy research.
