Delores M. Lynch

(1929-2020)
GRUNDY CENTER - Delores Mae Lynch, 90, of Grundy Center, died Saturday, May 2, at the Grundy Care Center, in Grundy Center.
She was born July 21, 1929, in Warren Township, Bremer County, daughter of Fred and Clara (Kueker) Heine. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1947. She worked at Rath Packing and married Wayne Lynch on Aug. 21, 1949, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They moved to Grundy County to farm and she helped Wayne with his accounting business. Wayne died in 1989.
She was a member of American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center.
Survivors: two daughters, Judy (Jim) Freed of Grundy Center, and Janet (Tom) Freed of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Adam (Alicia) Freed of Urbandale, Brian (Jennifer) Freed of Grundy Center, Jodi (Matt) Dahm of Cedar Rapids, Sara (Jeremy) Stewart of Grundy Center, Lora (Mark) Schipper of Waverly, and Mark (Kayla) Freed of Cedar Rapids; 15 great-grandchildren, Klayton, Jocelyn, Caleb, Reagan, Hannah, Jillian, Benjamin, Benson, Madison, Sadie, Evelyn, Tanner, Malcolm, Meladie, and Eli; two sisters, Alice (Arlyn) Hesse of Des Moines and Lou Fortsch of Sumner; a brother, Fritz Heine of Waverly, and sister-in-law, Mildred Clark of Readlyn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Wayne; sisters, Agnes (Elmer) Hennings and Arlene Schweer; brothers, Ervin (Norma) Heine, Alfred (Carrie) Heine, and LaVern Heine; a brother-in-law, Ervin Fortsch; and a sister-in-law, Connie Heine
Services: A private visitation and service will be held at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center; private burial at Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
She was as a strong, hardworking, generous, and caring person. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and eventually, her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed many trips with family as well as their family Christmas Eve tradition.
