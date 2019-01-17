Delores M. Boger

(1939-2019)
DENVER — Delores Mae Boger, 79, of Denver, formerly of Steamboat Rock, died at home Tuesday, Jan. 15.
She was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Ackley, daughter of Winfred Alonzo and Lena Mae (Lloyd) Crosser. She married Donald Lee Boger at her parents’ farm in rural Ackley on Jan. 25, 1958.
She graduated from Steamboat Rock High School in 1957. Dee worked at Unique Cleaners. She later was a bookkeeper for Uban Oil Co. and Mama Nicks in Waterloo. She retired from JC Penney in 2015 and from Mama Nicks in 2017.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Dan Boger and Doug (Jeni) Boger, both of Denver; a daughter, Debbie (Mike Kittleson) Stevenson of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Tammy Stocks, Chris (Trusha) Shimp, Angie Shimp, Andy Shimp, Nickie (Adam) Kingdon, Shelly (Jamie) Masker, Chrissy (Justin) Laws, Melissa Boger and Alivia Boger; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jack Crosser and Bob (Shirley) Crosser, both of Steamboat Rock; and a sister, Karen Krull of Nashua.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Barbara Colleen O’Brink; two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Crosser; two brothers-in-law, Bill O’Brink and John Krull; a sister-in-law, Ella Crosser; a great-grandson, Tanner; and a great-great-grandchild, Oakleigh.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, Waterloo, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, and also for one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
While in high school, Dee played on the State Championship Girls Basketball team for Steamboat Rock. Dee enjoyed camping, fishing, shopping and going to the casino. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.