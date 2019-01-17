Try 1 month for 99¢
Delores M. Boger

Delores Boger

(1939-2019)

DENVER — Delores Mae Boger, 79, of Denver, formerly of Steamboat Rock, died at home Tuesday, Jan. 15.

She was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Ackley, daughter of Winfred Alonzo and Lena Mae (Lloyd) Crosser. She married Donald Lee Boger at her parents’ farm in rural Ackley on Jan. 25, 1958.

She graduated from Steamboat Rock High School in 1957. Dee worked at Unique Cleaners. She later was a bookkeeper for Uban Oil Co. and Mama Nicks in Waterloo. She retired from JC Penney in 2015 and from Mama Nicks in 2017.

Survived by: her husband; two sons, Dan Boger and Doug (Jeni) Boger, both of Denver; a daughter, Debbie (Mike Kittleson) Stevenson of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Tammy Stocks, Chris (Trusha) Shimp, Angie Shimp, Andy Shimp, Nickie (Adam) Kingdon, Shelly (Jamie) Masker, Chrissy (Justin) Laws, Melissa Boger and Alivia Boger; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jack Crosser and Bob (Shirley) Crosser, both of Steamboat Rock; and a sister, Karen Krull of Nashua.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Barbara Colleen O’Brink; two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Crosser; two brothers-in-law, Bill O’Brink and John Krull; a sister-in-law, Ella Crosser; a great-grandson, Tanner; and a great-great-grandchild, Oakleigh.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, Waterloo, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, and also for one hour before services Monday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

While in high school, Dee played on the State Championship Girls Basketball team for Steamboat Rock. Dee enjoyed camping, fishing, shopping and going to the casino. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Delores M. Boger
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments