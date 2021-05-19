(1948-2021)

WATERLOO–Delores Louise Meeks, 73, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2001. She was born on May 2, 1948 in Des Moines, IA to George William Carter and Louise Rockett-Carter. After her mother’s death, she and her sister Darlene were raised by their aunt and uncle, Isaiah and Mattie Rockett.

Survived by: her husband, George Meeks; three sons, George (Paula) Meeks of CA and Bryce Meeks and Marcus (Rachel) Meeks of Waterloo, IA; one daughter, Lissa Meeks of Waterloo; one sister, Darlene (Sylvester) Coleman of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 goddaughters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Preceded in death by: her father(s), George Carter and Isaiah Rockett; mother(s), Louise Carter and Mattie Rockett; brothers, Eddie, Donald, Ronald, Gary, George Jr. and Robert (Butch) Carter; and her grandparents, William Bill Carter and Amanda Rockett.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 609 E. Donald St., Waterloo, IA.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.