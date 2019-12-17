{{featured_button_text}}
Delores Lathrop

(1934-2019)

WATERLOO — Delores Dee Lathrop, 84, of Mason City, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines.

She was born July 2, 1935, in Mason City to Roy and Geraldine (Tantow) Ward. She married Allen Lathrop on Feb. 19, 1956, in Mason City.

Delores graduated from Mason City High School and obtained a nursing degree from Coe College. She and her husband moved to Waterloo, where she worked for a short time and then stayed at home to care for her four children. In 1975, Delores became heavily involved in farming; she moved back to Mason City and became the co-manager of Lathrop Farms, where she worked until her retirement.

Throughout her life, Delores was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, her church, Women’s Coalition, and the Waterloo Fire Department Auxiliary.

Survived by: husband of 63 years; her sons, Dan (Debbie), Dave (Lynnae), and Dana (Becky); her daughter, Kathy (Sal) Mele; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her siblings, LeRoy Ward, Evelyn Holmes, and Dale Ward.

Visitation: from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Dec. 17, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, Mason City. Services are private.

Memorials: may be directed to First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Delores was passionate about her farm’s pond; she even had a researcher from Iowa State University conduct and publish research on it. Delores loved planning family gatherings to bring everyone together. She cherished moments spent with her husband, children, and later in life, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

