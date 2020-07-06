× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delores Koch, (1930-2020), formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, July 3, at Villa St. Francis, Olathe, Kan.

She was born February 7, 1930, in Waterloo, the daughter of Ellsworth S. and Bernice Ames Wilson. She married Paul D. Koch on January 16, 1954, in West Los Angeles, Calif. He died April 10, 2011.

Delores graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1948. She was employed at Rath’s in the Credit Department. She also worked at Norwest/GMAC for 19 years, retiring in 1993.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Ralston; a nephew, Scott (Theresa) Ralston; 2 daughters, Paula (Stephen) Todd of St. Peters, Mo., and Cathy Podhajsky of Olathe, Kan.; 2 sons,Dan of Waterloo, and Steve of Palm Harbor, FL.; Delores also has 4 grandchildren, Bridget (Craig) Jones, Brett Podhajsky, Dr. Lindsay Podhajsky and Ben Evers; and 2 great grandchildren, Brooklyn & Nolan Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by; an infant brother, her parents, a brother-in-law, Cecil Ralston, a daughter, Nancy Voogd and a son-in-law, Loren Podhajsky.

Delores and Paul were members of St. Edward’s Catholic Church for over 50 years.