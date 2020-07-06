Delores Koch, (1930-2020), formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, July 3, at Villa St. Francis, Olathe, Kan.
She was born February 7, 1930, in Waterloo, the daughter of Ellsworth S. and Bernice Ames Wilson. She married Paul D. Koch on January 16, 1954, in West Los Angeles, Calif. He died April 10, 2011.
Delores graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1948. She was employed at Rath’s in the Credit Department. She also worked at Norwest/GMAC for 19 years, retiring in 1993.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Ralston; a nephew, Scott (Theresa) Ralston; 2 daughters, Paula (Stephen) Todd of St. Peters, Mo., and Cathy Podhajsky of Olathe, Kan.; 2 sons,Dan of Waterloo, and Steve of Palm Harbor, FL.; Delores also has 4 grandchildren, Bridget (Craig) Jones, Brett Podhajsky, Dr. Lindsay Podhajsky and Ben Evers; and 2 great grandchildren, Brooklyn & Nolan Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by; an infant brother, her parents, a brother-in-law, Cecil Ralston, a daughter, Nancy Voogd and a son-in-law, Loren Podhajsky.
Delores and Paul were members of St. Edward’s Catholic Church for over 50 years.
Celebration of Life Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services on Thursday.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Service information
11:00AM
300 West Ridgeway Ave.
Waterloo, IA 50701
10:00AM-11:00AM
300 West Ridgeway Ave.
Waterloo, IA 50701
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.