JANESVILLE — Delores Jean Highberger, 87, of Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born May 2, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Emma (Krueger) Marx. On May 20, 1951, she married Benny Highberger at Calvary United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Delores worked for Waterloo Laundry starting at age 13 and attended Waterloo East High School. She and her husband moved to their farm south of Janesville in 1956 and in 1975 moved to Janesville. She had worked as a waitress, at Waterloo Corrugated Box Co., Rath Packing Co., as a day care provider for multiple Janesville youths, at Henson Manufacturing, Dee’s Cafe in Janesville and for the Waterloo Register.
Delores was a member of Washington Chapel United Methodist Church and Eagles Club in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Linda Peterson of Newton; three sons, Kirt (Martina) Highberger of Harker Heights, Texas, Keith Highberger of Cedar Falls and Jeff (Vickie) Highberger of Janesville; 12 grandchildren; Angela (Jamey) Parker, Kelly Jo (Edward) Valentine, Teri (Sidney) Lance, Brooke Cornelius, Scotty Truax, Brad (Andrea) Highberger, Carlson Krueger, Kendall Krueger, Karla Krueger, Sabrina (Nick) Lee, Nicole (Tim) Van Beek and Samantha Highberger; and 14 great-grandchildren, Cade, Addie and Aubrey Parker, Taylor and Rylee Shade, Miguel, Carmen and Sophia Valentine, Aaralynn and Ava Lance, Shay Price, Ethan and Carli Highberger, and Brexton Bird.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a grandson, Casey Highberger; a granddaughter, Sara Renee Brandt; a sister, Betty Neipert; two brothers, Richard and Roger Marx; and a daughter-in-law, Sheila Highberger.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Washington Chapel United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Her hobbies included dancing and traveling. Delores will always be remembered as a very loving lady who would do anything for her children and grandchildren.
