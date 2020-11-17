Delores F. Flesner

March 20, 1940-November 16, 2020

Delores Faye Flesner, age 80, of Cedar Falls, Iowa was born the daughter of Harm and Vera (Kaiser) Flesner on March 20, 1940, near Allison, Iowa. She attended school at Pleasant Valley Township #5 in Buck Grove and later Aplington High School.

Delores spent all her adult life at group homes. She loved going to Pizza Ranch and reading the Waterloo Courier and Parkersburg Eclipse and enjoyed doing crafts and playing bingo.

Delores passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center of Covid 19. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Harold in infancy and Marvin Flesner, a sister-in-law, Thelma Flesner, and a brother-in-law, Kent Warneka.

Delores is survived by three sisters, Shirley Cassady of Cedar Falls, Carol Warneka and Linda (Dickie) Oldenburger both of Parkersburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Private Family Graveside Service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Wellsburg, Iowa.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. (319) 346-1534