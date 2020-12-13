Delores E. Matthias

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika with Rev. Ryan Matthias officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Frederika. Visitation will precede the service at the church on Tuesday starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made in Delores’ name to St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com. Delores Ellen, daughter of Walter H. and Clara L. (Buchholz) Buhr was born June 26, 1930, at the family’s home rural Westgate. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Westgate. Delores received her education in the rural Westgate Schools and graduated from Maynard High School in 1948. On June 27, 1948, she was united in marriage with Elmer Matthias at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. The couple farmed in the Westgate area until moving to Frederika in March of 1958, where they owned and operated the Frederika Locker and Grocery Store. Delores was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika since 1958, where she was a member of the Ladies Aid and Quilting Group. She also volunteered at Cedar Valley Hospice and was involved with the local Town and Country. Delores enjoyed ceramics and playing cards (was involved in a local card club).