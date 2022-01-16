Delores 'Dee' LaVonne Bender

December 13, 1936-December 16, 2021

Dee Bender, 85, died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes at home December 16, 2021. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Delores LaVonne Aegerter was born December 13, 1936 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, the daughter of William C. and Lydia S (Bjornson) Aegerter. Dee graduated from West Waterloo High in 1955. That same year, August 20, Dee married Frederick Martin Bender and they resided in Waterloo for the rest of their lives.

Dee and Fred gave birth to daughter Cynthia in 1956 and son Martin in 1958. Dee was proudest of being a wife, mother, and homemaker. You could often find Dee fishing with Fred or making music. Grandma Dee loved to garden barefoot. She was an extremely talented artist and painter as well as quilter.

As Dee wished, she was cremated and will be with Fred, her husband, who passed June 24, 2010.

Dee was proceeded in death by her husband, Fred, mother, Lydia, father, William, stepfather, Lawrence Bundy, sister, Rosemary and brother, Don.

Her beautiful life will be remembered in the lives of her children: Cynthia Kelley of Cedar Falls, IA and Martin Bender of Waterloo, IA. Grandma Dee took extra special love and care for her first grandson, Billie Kelley of Waterloo, who cherished her greatly. She also leaves behind two other loving grandchildren, Brodi Bender-Olson of Iowa City, IA and Sam Bender of Phoenix, AZ, and four great grandchildren.