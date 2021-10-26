June 24, 1937-October 25, 2021

Delores “Dee” Ann Baethke, 84, passed away at Allen Memorial Hospital on October 25, 2021. She was born on June 24, 1937 in Denver, IA; the daughter of William and Agnes (Milius) Wittenburg. On August 11, 1979, Delores married Wilfred “Shorty” Baethke at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.

Delores worked at Kmart for 14 years and Ben Franklin for many years. She enjoyed dancing and wintered in Texas for 10 years. Delores also enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and playing Dominoes and cards with her friends at the Ledges 3. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and showing photos of them.

Delores is survived by her children; Scott (Sherilyn) Kistner, Sheila Brustkern, Michelle (Grant) Chilcote, Ed (Sue) Baethke and Judy Smith; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and one niece, Jo Patterson. Delores is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilfred “Shorty”; and a brother, Harold (Arlene) Wittenburg.

Memorials can be directed to the family. A visitation is being held at the Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. A service will be at the Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM with a burial to follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com