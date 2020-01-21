Delores Boevers

WAVERLY — Delores Mae Boevers, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, Jan. 20, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. She was born Nov. 11, 1932, in rural Waverly, Bremer County, daughter of Ernest and Amanda (Steidler) Oltrogge. On Oct. 12, 1952, she married Burton W. Boevers at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Burton passed away July 4, 2019.
Delores graduated from Readlyn High School in 1951 and worked for the Lutheran Mutual Insurance Co., Waverly, from 1951-53. She and her husband made their home on the Boevers family farm east and north of highways 3 and 63. The couple farmed there for over 35 years before moving into Waverly in November 1987.
Delores started playing the church organ at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn when she was only 14 years old. After her marriage, she continued to be the church organist, active in the women’s group, and a faithful member at St. John Lutheran Crane Creek for many years.
Survived by: three children, Kathy (Roger) Traetow of Waverly and Craig (Lynne) Boevers and Karen (Brent) Platte, both of Tripoli; 12 grandchildren, Monica (Michael) Strople, Laurie, Adam (fiancee Sara Lease) and Andy (Morgan) Traetow, Lindsay (Asbjorn) Skeie, Emily (Cody) Boevers Solverson and Cassandra (Diogenes) Oliveira, Sarah, Elizabeth and Nathan Platte, Shawn Hamerlinck, Scott (Amanda) Hamerlinck; 11 great-grandchildren and one due on Valentine’s Day, Jack Strople, Evelyn, Charlotte, Lily and Lars Skeie, Iris and Margot Solverson, William Oliveira, Nolan Hamerlinck, and Hannah and Julian Hamerlinck; and a sister-in-law, Bernita Oltrogge.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Arlin Oltrogge; and her husband.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church of Crane Creek, rural Tripoli, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church of Crane Creek, WELCA of Crane Creek or Won By One of Crane Creek.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Delores enjoyed baking, fishing, embroidering, sewing, making her grandchildren blankies before they were born and her many trips traveling with Burton and friends. Delores cherished her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
