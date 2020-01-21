Delores Boevers

WAVERLY — Delores Mae Boevers, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, Jan. 20, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. She was born Nov. 11, 1932, in rural Waverly, Bremer County, daughter of Ernest and Amanda (Steidler) Oltrogge. On Oct. 12, 1952, she married Burton W. Boevers at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Burton passed away July 4, 2019.

Delores graduated from Readlyn High School in 1951 and worked for the Lutheran Mutual Insurance Co., Waverly, from 1951-53. She and her husband made their home on the Boevers family farm east and north of highways 3 and 63. The couple farmed there for over 35 years before moving into Waverly in November 1987.

Delores started playing the church organ at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn when she was only 14 years old. After her marriage, she continued to be the church organist, active in the women’s group, and a faithful member at St. John Lutheran Crane Creek for many years.