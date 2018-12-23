Delores B. Sauerbrei

(1932-2018)
READLYN — Delores Blanche Sauerbrei, 86, of Fairbank and formerly of Readlyn, died Friday, Dec. 21, at home.
She was born July 26, 1932, in Black Hawk County, daughter of Albert and Daisy (Ohl) Strempke. She graduated from Oran High School and Allen Nursing School. On Nov. 27, 1952, Delores married Wesley Sauerbrei at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairbank. Delores was a registered nurse at Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, until her retirement in 1995. She also did the bookwork for the family business, Sauerbrei Oil Co.
Delores was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn where she was active with the Martha Circle. She was a member of the VFW Auxillary 5668, Community Club, Readlyn Historical Society and the Red Hats.
Survivors: two daughters, Cheryl (Keith) Brandt of Waverly and Teresa (Mike) Duffy of Fairbank; three sons, Gary (Connie) Sauerbrei, Larry (Deb) Sauerbrei and Jerry (Cindy) Sauerbrei, all of Readlyn; 14 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a great-grandson, Nicholas Pierce.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She enjoyed gambling, playing cards and crocheting.
