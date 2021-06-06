Delores Ann (Monahan) Fossler

March 9, 1926–May 31, 2021

Delores, 95, was born March 9, 1926, in Waterloo, Iowa to Irving Patrick and Lillian Monahan, the third of six children.

She graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1944 and attended one semester of college.

In 1946, she married Wells. F. “Bud” Fossler when he returned from serving in the Navy during World War II.

Together they raised four children. They later divorced.

Delores worked as a hostess at Porky’s Red Carpet Restaurant in Waterloo and later as an Optician at Service Optical in Cedar Falls before retiring.

In 1988 she moved to Boise, ID where she lived until her death on May 31, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great – grandmother.