Delores A. Lowe
(1939-2020)
Delores Ann Lowe, 81, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born April 17, 1939 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of Rev. Noble and Marie Newsome Woods.
Delores graduated with an administrative degree from Hawkeye Community College.
She worked at Barton Memorial Nursing Home from 1963 through 1974. Delores also worked as a social worker for the Black Hawk County Department of Human Services.
Delores loved blues music, scrap booking, photography, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was also a member of Queen Of Peace Catholic Parish.
Delores is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a special friend, Lori Marten.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Margaret Jackson, Mary Woods, Dorothy Null, and Gwendolyn Lewis; and three brothers, Noble Woods, Jr., Richard James Woods, and Gene Oliver Woods.
Family Directed Services: to be held at a later date. Inurnment to take place in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials: May be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home with be forwarded to the family.
Condolences can be left at LockeFuneralHome.com. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
