DeLora K. Anderson

(1933-2020)
WATERLOO — DeLora Kay Anderson, 86, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 28, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.
She was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Fargo, N.D., daughter of Rudolph and Martha Hauff Brandenburger. DeLora married James Anderson on March 4, 1953, in Minneapolis; he died June 19, 2003.
Survivors: three sons, LeRoy (Paula) Anderson of Waterloo, Donald Anderson of Des Moines and Robert (Merley) Anderson of Yigo, Guam; four daughters, Jackie Kane of Lake Mills, Gale (Doug Hugo) Simpson of Lake Mills, Joanne Anderson of Waterloo and Carol (Terry Frohling) Anderson of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Arlene Schmidt of Arlington, Texas, and Jane (Curt) Tyler of Valrico, Fla.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, James; a son-in-law, Dale Simpson; and two sisters, Marilyn Beck and Darlene Bobbe.
Services: Due to the pandemic, private family services will be held. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
DeLora enjoyed visiting her friends in the neighborhood. DeLora enjoyed her walking, and she did it every day until she no longer could. DeLora was a loving mother, wife, sister and friend. She was kind; she had grit and a great sense of humor. DeLora is and will be missed.
