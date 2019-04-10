{{featured_button_text}}
Delmar D. Smith

(1942-2019)

EVANSDALE — Delmar D. Smith, 76, of Evansdale, died Saturday, April 6, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1942, in Iowa City to Earl and Grace Walker Smith.

He worked at Sibert’s Cleaning for more than 17 years. He is survived by his brother, Ed (Maggie) Smith of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Vernon Locke of Evansdale; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Duane Smith and Richard Smith; and three sisters, Marilyn Locke, Barbara Ann Strewlow and Shirley Smith.

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Garden View Chapel, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services

Memorials: may be directed to family

Condolences may be sent to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com

Delmar loved old Western movies, the outdoors and a good walk.

