CEDAR FALLS-Delmar Chris Danielsen, 93, of Cedar Falls died at home on Friday, 6/16/2023. He was born in Cedar Falls on 9/14/1929, son of Thorwald and Carrie (Jensen) Danielsen. Delmar graduated from Dike High School in 1946, then married Betty Jean Christensen on 6/17/1950. Delmar and Betty farmed until retiring in 1992. He is survived by his wife of 72 years; sons, Ron (Jo), David (Rob), Doug, and Rodney (Jacque); grandchildren and many other family members. Delmar’s Celebration of Life Gathering will be 3-5:00 pm on Wednesday, 6/21/2023, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Full obituary and information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.