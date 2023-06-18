September 14, 1929-June 16, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Delmar Chris Danielsen, 93, of Cedar Falls died at home on Friday, 6/16/2023. He was born in Cedar Falls on 9/14/1929, son of Thorwald and Carrie (Jensen) Danielsen. Delmar graduated from Dike High School in 1946, then married Betty Jean Christensen on 6/17/1950. Delmar and Betty farmed until retiring in 1992. He is survived by his wife of 72 years; sons, Ron (Jo), David (Rob), Doug, and Rodney (Jacque); grandchildren and many other family members. Delmar’s Celebration of Life Gathering will be 3-5:00 pm on Wednesday, 6/21/2023, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Full obituary and information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.