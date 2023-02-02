June 22, 1927-January 29, 2023

JESUP–Delma M. Schares, 95 years old, of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup.

A livestream of the funeral service will be made available on the “White Funeral Home & Mt. Hope Cemetery: Iowa” Facebook page.

Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Saturday, at the church.

Delma Mae Niichel was born on June 22, 1927, in Ashton, IA, the daughter of William Niichel and Margaret Catherine (Krogman) Niichel. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1943 before attending Pitze’s School of Beauty in Waterloo, IA. Later in life, in 1976, she graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, after studying Spanish and Art.

On August 19, 1947, she was united in marriage to Herbert John Schares in Jesup. They made their home in Jesup, where they raised their family, and were partners in business as the owner and operator of Schares Food Mart. Delma was an active community leader. She was an avid bridge player; and she liked golfing, reading, and writing her memories as well as her poetry. Delma was a published author and was always learning. She was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.

Delma is survived by four daughters, Mary Pat Esch of Cedar Rapids, IA, Sue Foster of Waterloo, IA, Jane (Joel) Alwine of Burnsville, MN, Barb (Mike) O’Brien of Lakeville, MN; one son, David (Jane) Schares of Longmont, CO; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; seven step-great grandchildren; two step-great great grandchildren; one sister, Regina Niichel of Roseville, MN; and one brother, William “Bill” (Mary Ann) Niichel of West Pueblo, CO.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; one son, Robert Schares; three sisters, Eileen Frost, Alice Federspiel, Lois Corkery; and two brothers, Earl Niichel, and Eugene Niichel.

Memorials may be directed to the Warrior Storyfield (www.WarriorStoryfield.org) and the Jesup Public Library. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.