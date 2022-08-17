April 4, 1936-August 14, 2022

CHARLES CITY-Della Wendel, 86, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Della Mae (Adkins) Wendel, the daughter of Marvin and Irene (Spargo) Adkins, was born April 4, 1936 in Mason City and attended school there as well. She was united in marriage to Clifford Wendel on April 15, 1953 in Minnesota. They made their home in Mason City until moving to Waterloo. After Cliff’s retirement, they made Charles City their home. Della worked at Sears and sold Avon products, but her greatest accomplishment was raising her family and spending time with them.

Della loved reading, playing games on her tablet, weekly BINGO sessions, baking, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and wintering in Texas.

Living family members include her son, Clifford (Susan) Wendel; son, Mike (Kim) Wendel; daughter, Roxanna Wendel; daughter-in-law, Chris; grandchildren: Megan, Christine, Carrie, Marie, Ellie Jo, Chad, Cory, Alex, Cady, Danial and Andrew; great-grandchildren: Jula, Jazlyn, Maverick, Colt, Rylie, Lennon, Lucie, Stella, Molly, Lydia, Eathin, Eyris and Exavier; brother, Larry Adkins; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Della was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; son, Dennis Wendel; great-grandson, Eizaya; sister, Dixie Monoghan; and brother, Bill Adkins.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.