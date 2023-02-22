July 20, 1941-February 16, 2023

HUDSON-Della R. Wilson 81 of Hudson, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born July 20, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Kathryn Mingus Scarbrough. Della graduated from West High School in 1960.

She married Jerry Wilson on February 24, 1962, in the Hudson Community Church. She worked in the packaging department for Standard Golf for 29 years. Over the years, she enjoyed camping, working in her gardens with her flowers. She loved her family, especially spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Della is survived by her Husband: Jerry Wilson of Hudson Son: Jeffrey (Michelle) Wilson of Hudson Daughter: Michelle (Richard) Crouch of Dallas, TX Son: Troy Wilson of Hudson. Five grandchildren: Joshua, Tyler, Kamron, Megan, and Bradley. Five great-grandchildren: Carly, Huxtin, Gemma, Elijah, and Beau. Brothers: Dick (Sue) Scarbrough, Mike (Judy) Scarbrough, Nick (Kris) Scarbrough, all of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Her grandson, Blake Wilson and sister, Bernita Voorhies.

Funeral services will be 10:30 Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Locke on 4th St. Waterloo

Burial will be in the Hudson Cemetery, Hudson

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00pm Friday, February 24, 2023, at Locke on 4th St. Waterloo

Memorials will be directed to the family.

Locke Funeral Services on 4th is handling arrangements.

