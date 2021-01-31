Della Marie Uhde
January 24, 1925-January 16, 2021
Della Marie Uhde formerly of Waterloo, died on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Coral Reef Nursing & Rehab Center in Miami FL of natural causes.
She was born on January 24, 1925, in Raymond, the daughter of Richard and Mabel Brown Stocks. She married Kenneth Uhde on November 4, 1947, and he preceded her in death on October 1, 1984.
Della was a loving mother, wife, sister and grandmother. She had a very strong faith and read her Bible daily. She loved crocheting for her family as well as making prayer blankets to be given to the nursing home.
Della is survived by two sons; Clem (Cheryl) Uhde of Eagle River, AK; Dalton Uhde of Cedar Falls; and one daughter; Roxane Hager of Marathon, FL; two sisters; Helen McElroy of Urbana, and Tootie (Kenny) Olson of Independence, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers; Roy, Clem and Carl; five sisters; Nellie Thompson, Mabel Marvin, her twin Dora Stocks, Myrle Bjerke and Hazel Rose, in infancy; a daughter-in-law Sandy Uhde and a son-in-law Steve Hager.
Due to the Covid Pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
