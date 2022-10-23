May 5, 1932-October 19, 2022

WATERLOO-Della Mae Morrow, 90, Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Ravenwood Specialty Care, Waterloo.

Della was born May 5, 1932 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to the late Richard and Wilma (Youreman) Francis. Following her graduation from high school, Della married John Morrow on June 10, 1950. They were blessed with four children: Mavis, Allen, Russell and Douglas. Della worked at Rath Packing in the shipping and receiving department for 23 years, retiring in 1985. Della and John celebrated 66 loving years together prior to his death in 2016.

Della is survived by her children, Mavis, Allen, Russell and Douglas Morrow; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richie (Connie) Francis, Jan Satterlee, Ronnie (Cathy) Francis, Howard (Mary) Francis, Sharon (Dennis) Foulk and Darlene Wetzel; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Gerald Francis and Kay Cross; brother-in-law, LeRoy Satterlee; sister-in-law, Sheila Francis and nephew, Jeff Francis.

The funeral service for Della will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, October, 24, 2022 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 23 at the funeral home; resuming at 12:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home until the time of service. Interment will be at Garden of Memories following the funeral service.