(1930-2020)
WATERLOO — Della Mae Marston, 89, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born March 16, 1930, in Goodman, Miss., the daughter of Fannie Nelson Barnes and Joe C. Barnes Sr. In 1948, she married Jessie Marston; he later preceded her in death. Later she met Andrew W. Oliver Sr. in Durant, Miss.
Della worked as a housekeeper at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago for quite some time before moving back to Durant. In 1970, Della decided to move back north to Waterloo.
Survived by: five children, Bobbi J. Marston-McKinney of Waterloo, Roosevelt (Roxanne) Oliver of Harlan, Patricia Oliver of Chicago and Andrew Oliver and Alfred (Gloria) Oliver, both of Waterloo; three sisters, Alberta Cole of Chicago, Dorothy Ambrose of Waterloo, and Bessie Smith of Calumet City, Ill.; four grandchildren, Sidney Oliver and Nicole Oliver of Chicago, Crystal Oliver and Shaneeka Oliver of Harlan; a great-granddaughter, Tatyana of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Ora Jean; her parents; five brothers, Jim, Joe, Robert Lee, Leroy, and Jerry; and a sister, Mary.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the funeral chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Della gave her life to Christ at an early age in Goodman. She loved taking walks, visiting friends, gardening and taking care of her flowers. She was loved by everyone in the neighborhood. She also loved traveling to Chicago visiting her brothers and sisters
