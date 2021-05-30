April 19, 1929-May 26, 2021
SHELL ROCK-Della J. Guhl, 92, of Shell Rock, passed away on May 26, 2021, at her residence in rural Shell Rock.
Della Jean Guhl was born on April 19, 1929, the daughter of Harvy and Marie Lucia (Furne) Stevens in Pipestone City, Minnesota. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1947. While attending school she worked at the Hudson Grocery Store. On January 26, 1951, Della was united in marriage to Russell C. Guhl in Reinbeck, Iowa. Della was baptized on May 26, 1951 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck. She also worked at Rath Packing, Clay Equipment and DHS office in Allison along with full time farming with her husband, Russell.
Della was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock where she was also the church secretary, member of the Ladies Aide; Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary and TOPS. She also enjoyed helping at the church and growing flowers in her yard.
Della is survived by her; son, Jim (Joy) of Shell Rock; daughter, Jennifer DeGroote of Shell Rock; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great grandchild on the way and sister, Ardys Arter of Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell on September 5, 2014 and by son-in-law, Richard DeGroote.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 am at 10:30 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock, Iowa, with Pastor Michael Knox officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and also an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the Guhl family for a later designation in Della’s name. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.