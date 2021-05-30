April 19, 1929-May 26, 2021

SHELL ROCK-Della J. Guhl, 92, of Shell Rock, passed away on May 26, 2021, at her residence in rural Shell Rock.

Della Jean Guhl was born on April 19, 1929, the daughter of Harvy and Marie Lucia (Furne) Stevens in Pipestone City, Minnesota. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1947. While attending school she worked at the Hudson Grocery Store. On January 26, 1951, Della was united in marriage to Russell C. Guhl in Reinbeck, Iowa. Della was baptized on May 26, 1951 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck. She also worked at Rath Packing, Clay Equipment and DHS office in Allison along with full time farming with her husband, Russell.

Della was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock where she was also the church secretary, member of the Ladies Aide; Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary and TOPS. She also enjoyed helping at the church and growing flowers in her yard.

Della is survived by her; son, Jim (Joy) of Shell Rock; daughter, Jennifer DeGroote of Shell Rock; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great grandchild on the way and sister, Ardys Arter of Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell on September 5, 2014 and by son-in-law, Richard DeGroote.